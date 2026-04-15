Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Not playing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh will get some rest rather than playing in the regular-season finale. Over 48 games this campaign, he had 21 points and 76 blocked shots. He should be fine for the start of the playoffs.
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