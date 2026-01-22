Head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday that McDonagh (lower body) won't play over the weekend but is now considered day-to-day, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

While McDonagh will be unavailable for the Lightning's two-game road trip that includes games in Chicago on Friday and in Columbus on Saturday, Cooper said Thursday that the defenseman will "definitely" return to game action before the Olympic break. Following their road trip, the Lightning will have five games remaining before the league's layoff, and McDonagh's next opportunity to suit up will be Monday against the Mammoth.