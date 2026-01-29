McDonagh (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday and is slated to return to the lineup versus Winnipeg, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

McDonagh has missed the last 15 games, as well as 33 of the last 36 contests with the same injury. McDonagh has four goals and four assists across 18 appearances this season. Look for Maxim Groshev to come out of the lineup for McDonagh.