McDonagh logged an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

McDonagh missed a month due to a lower-body injury, and this was his second game. As long as he stays healthy, he'll fill a top-four role as a shutdown defenseman. The 36-year-old has earned nine points, 21 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 20 outings this season.