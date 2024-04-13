Share Video

McDonagh (rest) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

McDonagh will skate alongside Roman Josi after getting Friday's 5-1 win over Chicago off for rest. The 34-year-old McDonagh has three goals, 29 points, 88 shots on net and 137 blocked shots in 72 contests this campaign.

