McDonagh (rest) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

McDonagh will skate alongside Roman Josi after getting Friday's 5-1 win over Chicago off for rest. The 34-year-old McDonagh has three goals, 29 points, 88 shots on net and 137 blocked shots in 72 contests this campaign.