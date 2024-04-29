McDonagh produced an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

The helper was McDonagh's first point in four playoff contests. The 34-year-old has added eight hits, 10 blocked shots, four shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while playing primarily in a top-four role. McDonagh had 32 points over 74 regular-season outings, his best production since 2018-19, but it hasn't carried over to the postseason, and time may be running out for him to find it again with the Predators down 3-1 in their first-round series.