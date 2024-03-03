McDonagh picked up two assists while adding a team-high four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche.
The veteran blueliner is having his best stretch of the campaign as the Predators push for a playoff spot. Over the last eight games, McDonagh has a goal and eight points along with 17 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating. With 101 blocks through 55 games, the 34-year-old has reached triple digits in that category for the 11th time in his 14 NHL seasons.
