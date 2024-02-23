McDonagh notched an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

McDonagh helped out on Yakov Trenin's opening tally in the first period. The helper was McDonagh's 300th career assist, a mark he reached in his 904th appearance. The 34-year-old defenseman has 18 points, 64 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 50 outings this season. He's on track to reach the 20-point mark for the third season in a row.