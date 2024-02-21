McDonagh notched two assists and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

McDonagh has a goal and five helpers over his last six games, a far better stretch compared to the preceding 24 contests, in which he had just two helpers. The defenseman isn't known to put up steady offense, so his recent burst is a pleasant surprise. McDonagh is up to 17 points, 62 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 49 outings as a top-four fixture for the Predators.