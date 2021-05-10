McDonagh (upper body) is not available for Monday's game against the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
McDonagh will miss his second straight game with an upper-body issue. The 31-year-old defenseman will likely be ready to play once the postseason begins. He finishes the 2020-21 season with 12 points and 96 blocked shots in 50 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Stands strong in toughest matchups•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Two-goal game stretches streak•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Heavy rotation in injury return•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Could play Thursday•