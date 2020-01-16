McDonagh (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McDonagh's return will bolster the Lightning's strength on the back end, but it won't affect many fantasy lineups, as he's only collected a dissapointing 11 points through 40 games this campaign. The 30-year-old American is expected to skate with Erik Cernak on Tampa Bay's bottom pairing against the Wild.