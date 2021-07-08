McDonagh provided an assist and seven hits in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 5.

McDonagh got the puck to David Savard, who then assisted Ross Colton on the game's only goal as the Lightning secured back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. The 32-year-old McDonagh produced eight assists, 23 shots on net, a plus-18 rating, 53 hits and 46 blocked shots in 23 playoff games. He's likely to remain a key part of the Lightning's defense heading into the 2021-22 campaign.