Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Set to miss Thursday's clash
McDonagh (upper body) is expected to miss his third straight game against the Coyotes on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McDonagh remains bogged down in a 27-game goal drought and added just six helpers over that stretch. With a mere 11 points in 40 contests this year, the St. Paul native will almost certainly miss the 30-point mark for just the second time since the 2013-14 campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Remains unavailable•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Out against Hurricanes•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Leaves Saturday night•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Focusing on defense not offense•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Double dips in win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Deposits first goal of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.