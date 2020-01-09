McDonagh (upper body) is expected to miss his third straight game against the Coyotes on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McDonagh remains bogged down in a 27-game goal drought and added just six helpers over that stretch. With a mere 11 points in 40 contests this year, the St. Paul native will almost certainly miss the 30-point mark for just the second time since the 2013-14 campaign.