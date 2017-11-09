Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Adds three more points
Stamkos tallied three assists (one on the power play) in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.
Stamkos added to his league-leading point total here, which is now up to 28. He also already has 12 points with the extra man through 16 games. The Lightning have been the league's top offense to start the season, and Stamkos has led the charge.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Simply dominating•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Fined for unsportsmanlike conduct•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Records ninth multi-point effort•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hotter than the sun this season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Off to amazing start•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-point game extends season-long streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...