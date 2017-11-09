Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Adds three more points

Stamkos tallied three assists (one on the power play) in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.

Stamkos added to his league-leading point total here, which is now up to 28. He also already has 12 points with the extra man through 16 games. The Lightning have been the league's top offense to start the season, and Stamkos has led the charge.

