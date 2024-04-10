Stamkos registered three goals and one assist in the 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Stamkos scored on the power play, at even strength and then finished the game with an empty-netter. He also added an assist, five shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 16:20 of ice time. The 34-year-old winger is on a six-game point streak, scoring eight goals and two assists over that span. With 39 goals on the season, Stamkos looks to surpass the 40-goal mark for the seventh time in his career.
