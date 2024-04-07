Stamkos scored two power-play goals in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

His second tally midway through the third period tied the game at 4-4 as the Lightning surged back from a 4-1 deficit to begin the final frame, but they could never find a go-ahead goal. Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and with five games left on the schedule for Tampa Bay, the 34-year-old is four goals away from his seventh career 40-goal campaign.