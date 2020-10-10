Stamkos (abdomen) underwent an additional core muscle procedure Wednesday but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos was able to play in just one game for the Lightning during the playoffs in which he scored a goal on one shot in only 2:47 of ice time. Once cleared for the upcoming season, the 29-year-old should get back to being a point-per-game producer and elite fantasy option.