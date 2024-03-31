Share Video

Stamkos scored a goal in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was his 30th of the season and the ninth time Stamkos has hit that mark. He has the third-most 30-goal seasons among active players behind Alex Ovechkin (17) and Sidney Crosby (12). Stammer's goal also moved him past the great Maurice "Rocket" Richard for 32nd in NHL history (545).

