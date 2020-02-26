Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Exits with injury Tuesday

Stamkos (undisclosed) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Stamkos was injured in the second period and didn't return at the start of the third before ultimately being ruled out. It's unclear how the forward suffered his injury. The Lightning's next game is Thursday versus the Blackhawks -- expect an update on Stamkos prior to that. After the game, head coach Jon Cooper indicated the injury was a culmination of nagging injuries that sidelined Stamkos, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Either way, Lightning fans and fantasy owners alike will hope the superstar doesn't miss much time going forward.