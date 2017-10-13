Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-game point streak
Stamkos scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.
He still has six points in his first four games this season and he hasn't yet been held off the scoresheet. Stammer has re-established the chemistry with Nikita Kucherov that he flashed to start last season. The 27-year-old is a natural goal scorer, but he's showing he's also able to dish the puck.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two more helpers on game sheet•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets assist in first game of season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two helpers in preseason debut•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Back in preseason action•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Looks like 'man on a mission' at training camp•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: All systems go for training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...