Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-game point streak

Stamkos scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

He still has six points in his first four games this season and he hasn't yet been held off the scoresheet. Stammer has re-established the chemistry with Nikita Kucherov that he flashed to start last season. The 27-year-old is a natural goal scorer, but he's showing he's also able to dish the puck.