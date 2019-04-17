Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Goes down firing
Stamkos scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their first-round series.
The veteran star was held off the scoresheet completely through the first three games of the series, but Stamkos was finally able to break through in this one, although his performance didn't save the Bolts from a stunningly quick elimination. The 29-year-old scored a career-high 98 points (45 goals, 53 assists) in 2018-19, and he'll be gunning for his first 100-point campaign as a key part of a very potent Tampa offense next season.
