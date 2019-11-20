Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Good to go, as expected
Stamkos (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game against the Blues, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stamkos missed morning skate for maintenance, but coach Jon Cooper didn't believe it'd be an issue for his status at game time. The 29-year-old sniper took line rushes with the top line, so he's officially in the lineup. Stamkos is off to another torrid pace this year with 20 points -- nine on the power play -- through 17 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Misses morning skate Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In elite company with 400th goal•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Millimeter to milestone•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three-game streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Milestone inching closer•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Closing in on 400 goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.