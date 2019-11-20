Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Good to go, as expected

Stamkos (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game against the Blues, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos missed morning skate for maintenance, but coach Jon Cooper didn't believe it'd be an issue for his status at game time. The 29-year-old sniper took line rushes with the top line, so he's officially in the lineup. Stamkos is off to another torrid pace this year with 20 points -- nine on the power play -- through 17 contests.