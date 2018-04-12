Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In for Game 1
As expected, Stamkos (lower body) will dress for Thursday's Game 1 against the Devils, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stamkos rested for the final three games of the regular season because of his lower-body issue and it wouldn't be surprising if he's less than 100 percent taking the ice for the first game of the playoffs. The star pivot should retake his spot on the top line and power-play unit in his return and should draw early consideration in playoff drafts as part of a Lightning squad that ranks among the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup.
