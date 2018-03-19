Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Notches two assists Sunday
Stamkos picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding five shots, three hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
He's putting together a big finish to the season, recording three goals and 16 points over the last 12 games. Stamkos has actually been slightly unlucky during that stretch -- he's fired 36 shots on goal -- and he still sits three goals shy of his sixth career 30-goal campaign, so expect him to continue peppering the net as the Lightning look to lock up the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Collects three helpers against Sens•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets career mark with five points•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Drops gloves in rare fight•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Getting points but power-play production slows•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tallies two goals•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Ten points in last nine games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...