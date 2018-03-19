Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Notches two assists Sunday

Stamkos picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding five shots, three hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

He's putting together a big finish to the season, recording three goals and 16 points over the last 12 games. Stamkos has actually been slightly unlucky during that stretch -- he's fired 36 shots on goal -- and he still sits three goals shy of his sixth career 30-goal campaign, so expect him to continue peppering the net as the Lightning look to lock up the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.