Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets career mark with five points

Stamkos scored two goals, added three assists and fired the shootout winner in a 7-6 win over the Flyers on Saturday. He also fired seven shots.

The five-point effort was a career mark for Stammer. He now sits in a three-way tie with Connor McDavid and Claude Giroux for third in NHL scoring. He's an automatic activation.

