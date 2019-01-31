Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Seven-game point streak
Stamkos scored a power-play tally and got in a fight in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
Stamkos was able to push his point streak to seven games, and has four goals and seven assists in that span. Perhaps just as significant was his fifth career fight against Evgeni Malkin early in the third period. The 28-year-old continues to stay hot and has 58 points in 50 games this season.
