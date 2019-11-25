Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slated to miss Monday's matchup

Stamkos (lower body) is expected to be sidelined versus Buffalo on Monday after missing the morning skate, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos will miss his second consecutive game due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the world-class center notched 20 points in 19 games, including four goals and five assists with the man advantage. Without the veteran in the lineup, it will be Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point who get to suit up alongside Nikita Kucherov.