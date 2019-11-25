Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slated to miss Monday's matchup
Stamkos (lower body) is expected to be sidelined versus Buffalo on Monday after missing the morning skate, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stamkos will miss his second consecutive game due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the world-class center notched 20 points in 19 games, including four goals and five assists with the man advantage. Without the veteran in the lineup, it will be Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point who get to suit up alongside Nikita Kucherov.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out against Anaheim•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Dealing with injury•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Good to go, as expected•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Misses morning skate Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In elite company with 400th goal•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Millimeter to milestone•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.