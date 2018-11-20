Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slumping this season

Stamkos has just two assists, both on the power play, in his last five games.

He's also minus-5 in that span. Stammer has struggled this season and has just six goals and 11 assists, along with a minus-4 rating. The league has clearly adjusted to the Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov pairing, especially those cross-ice seam passes in the offensive zone. Splitting them up permanently may be needed get Stamkos back to the fantasy place he was last season. But beware -- the Bolts continue to be among the Eastern Conference's best, so don't expect too many changes. If it works for them, they may not break it.