Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slumping this season
Stamkos has just two assists, both on the power play, in his last five games.
He's also minus-5 in that span. Stammer has struggled this season and has just six goals and 11 assists, along with a minus-4 rating. The league has clearly adjusted to the Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov pairing, especially those cross-ice seam passes in the offensive zone. Splitting them up permanently may be needed get Stamkos back to the fantasy place he was last season. But beware -- the Bolts continue to be among the Eastern Conference's best, so don't expect too many changes. If it works for them, they may not break it.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three multi-point games in last five•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Offense starting to wake up•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tallies three points•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slow start but shooting more•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slowly starting to warm up•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...