Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Snags helper
Stamkos picked up an assist in Sunday's Game 5 series clincher over Boston.
Stamkos ended the series on a three-game point streak, after having been blanked in Games 1 and 2. The Ontario native is averaging 17:18 of ice time in the postseason, which is nearly a minute and a half less than his regular-season minutes. The 27-year-old will look to keep rolling in the next round against either Washington or Pittsburgh.
