Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two more helpers on game sheet

Stamkos delivered two more assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. One came on the power play.

Stammer has found real chemistry with Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov, and truly looks like his injury-riddled past is well behind him. Thank goodness.

