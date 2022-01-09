Stamkos and the Lightning will not face the Devils on Monday due to a COVID-19 related postponement.
Stamkos has averaged 19:10 of ice time, 4:16 during the power play, and tallied 17 points through his last 16 appearances. The next game on the Lightning's schedule is against Buffalo on Tuesday.
