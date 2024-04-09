Jeannot (upper body) is expected to return to action Tuesday versus Columbus, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Jeannot should slot into a fourth-line role following his two-game absence. He's picked up 13 points and a whopping 198 hits through 50 contests this season.
