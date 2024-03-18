Jeannot (lower body) could be an option to play during the Bolts' four-game road trip after coach Jon Cooper told reporters Monday, "Let's hope he's going to play on this trip. I suspect he will, just not sure when," per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Jeannot has played in just one of Tampa Bay's last 26 games due to two separate injuries, including this latest lower-body problem. The winger hasn't scored since Dec. 6 against the Penguins, a stretch of 15 games without a tally. Once given the all-clear, Jeannot should be in contention for a spot in the bottom six, likely relegating Mitchell Chaffee to a bench role.