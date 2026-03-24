Bruins' Tanner Jeannot: Expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jeannot (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Jeannot was on the ice for Tuesday's optional skate, and it looks like he'll be able to play despite being limited to non-contact work in Monday's practice. The 28-year-old is slated to fill a fourth-line role as usual.
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