Jeannot notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

With the helper, Jeannot ended a 22-game point drought. The winger hasn't always been consistent on offense, but he brings plenty of heavy-hitting power to the lineup. He ends the regular season with 22 points -- the second-best total of his career -- as well as 78 shots on net, 66 PIM, 239 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 77 appearances. Jeannot's playing style will work well in tough and physical playoff matchups, especially if he can chip in a little depth scoring.