Jeannot scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Jeannot has been limited to five points in 13 outings in January, including two goals over his last five games. The 28-year-old winger is up to six goals, 20 points, 59 shots on net, 159 hits, 40 blocked shots and 45 PIM across 51 appearances. He's chipping in enough offense to be helpful for fantasy managers who roster him for his physical play.