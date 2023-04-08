Jeannot (leg) won't play Saturday and will return to Tampa Bay to undergo further testing.

Jeannot suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Islanders. Coach Jon Cooper had already described it as "worrisome" and it appears unlikely that Jeannot will return in the regular season. Jeannot has a goal and three assists in 20 games since he was acquired from Nashville at the trade deadline. Overall, he has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 76 games between the Lightning and the Predators.