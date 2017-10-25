Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Continues power-play success

Johnson contributed a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Johnson brought his season totals up to four goals and three assists in 10 games with this performance. The diminutive center benefits tremendously from extra time and space to show off his skills with the extra man, which is why eight of Johnson's 23 goals since the start of last season have come on the power play.

