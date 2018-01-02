Lightning's Tyler Johnson: December most prolific month of career

Johnson's recent offensive resurgence has coincided with developing a shoot-first mentality.

A career-long 15-game goal drought where he had five games with no shots on net had preceded his current 12-game, December-long scoring streak. Johnson has racked up 28 shots in his current 12-game run and has 18 points, including eight goals, in that span. December was the most prolific month of his career, but it wasn't enough to earn him a player of the month honor. Still, Johnson is now an auto-roll for fantasy owners who stuck with him through his earlier struggles.