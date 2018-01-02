Lightning's Tyler Johnson: December most prolific month of career
Johnson's recent offensive resurgence has coincided with developing a shoot-first mentality.
A career-long 15-game goal drought where he had five games with no shots on net had preceded his current 12-game, December-long scoring streak. Johnson has racked up 28 shots in his current 12-game run and has 18 points, including eight goals, in that span. December was the most prolific month of his career, but it wasn't enough to earn him a player of the month honor. Still, Johnson is now an auto-roll for fantasy owners who stuck with him through his earlier struggles.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ties longest NHL scoring streak this season•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Looks ready to go•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Flu causing absence•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scratched Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Piles on goal, assist•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Third straight multi-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...