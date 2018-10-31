Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scores goal, assist Tuesday
Johnson notched a goal and an assist versus New Jersey on Tuesday.
Johnson was a plus-4 on the night and converted his only shot, while averaging a season-high 19:15 of ice time. The center is riding a three-game point streak and will look to keep rolling versus the Predators on Thursday.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scoring drought over•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Posts hat trick against Hurricanes•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Looking good for Opening Night matchup•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Game-time decision for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.