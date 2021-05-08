Hedman (lower body) won't play Saturday against Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Lightning are playing the first of two consecutive games against the Panthers to wrap up the season, and while these games will determine second place in the Central Division, Tampa Bay would rather ensure Hedman's healthy for the postseason. The Norris Trophy favorite's absence here is likely precautionary, but the same logic may be used to keep Hedman out of Monday's finale as well.