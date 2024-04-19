Hedman (illness) returned to practice Friday, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.
Hedman had another terrific season, scoring 13 goals and adding 63 assists. The Lightning's top blueliner had one assist in each of the three games versus Florida -- their first-round playoff opponent -- this season.
