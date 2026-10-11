Hedman picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Hedman has settled into a different role this season -- his ice time has dropped and this assist was his first of the season. His season average ice time is 14:00, down from a career average of 23:16 and 18:52 last year. Saturday, Hedman played just 10:34, the least of the Bolts' seven defenders. His assist was his 812th career point to move him into third place by a defenseman born outside of North America in NHL history. The only others with more are Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142) and Erik Karlsson (941).