Hedman (lower body) will play in Thursday's game against the Jets, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman sustained a lower-body injury during Friday's game against the Avalanche, and he was unavailable against Utah on Saturday. However, he'll return to game action after having several days to recover. Across his six appearances prior to his one-game absence, Hedman had logged two goals, two assists, four blocked shots, two PIM and a hit while averaging 12:44 of ice time.