Hedman (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
There's no point in playing through it for Hedman, as the Lightning are locked into the first wild-card spot. Hedman will end the regular season with 13 goals, 76 points, 168 shots on net and 102 blocked shots over 78 appearances.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Three helpers in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Notches helper in return•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Poised to return Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Slings helper•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Garners assist Thursday•