Hedman supplied three assists -- including one on the power play -- in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers for Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals.

Hedman was held off the scoresheet in the series opener but he's since emerged with six helpers, and the power-play quarterback's vintage Game 4 performance helped the Lightning avoid a series sweep. A two-time Stanley Cup champion whose 15-year career has been spent exclusively with Tampa Bay, Hedman should continue to be a major factor so long as his team can keep adding games to its postseason schedule.