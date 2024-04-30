Hedman scored a goal on six shots, added four hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Hedman put the Lightning on the board in the second period, but they couldn't build any momentum. The 33-year-old did his part in the Lightning's first-round exit, racking up seven points, 15 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over five contests. Hedman will be in the last season of his eight-year contract extension in 2024-25, but he should at least begin the campaign in his usual role as the Lightning's top blueliner.