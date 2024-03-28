Hedman picked up an assist, fired five shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Hedman missed Sunday's game versus the Ducks due to a lower-body injury, but he was back to his usual self Wednesday. He led the Lightning with 25:49 of ice time and earned his 10th point in nine March appearances with a helper on Nikita Kucherov's empty-net goal. Hedman is up to 70 points (12 goals, 58 assists), 147 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 62 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 69 contests overall.