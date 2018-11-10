Lightning's Victor Hedman: Activated for Saturday's contest
Hedman (upper body) will return to action Saturday against the visiting Senators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
In checking out Tampa Bay's active roster, you will see that Hedman has officially been activated from injured reserve. The reigning Norris Trophy winner missed the past seven games, but he'll be in his usual spot on the top defensive pair and No. 1 power-play unit.
