Hedman dished a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Florida.
Hedman has four helpers in his last two games, three of which have come with the extra man. The star defenseman is unsurprisingly in the Norris Trophy conversation early on, with 14 points through 12 games in addition to his usual standout defensive play.
